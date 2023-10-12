'I love it' - Inaki Williams opens up on Black Stars initiation dance

Inaki Williams

Ghanaian and Athletic Club forward, Inaki Williams, has revealed his penchant for showcasing his "hidden" dance moves on occasion.

This admission comes after a video of him dancing at a Black Stars camp gained widespread attention on the internet.



Williams shared this insight during an interview on ESPN's Bicycle Diaries, ahead of his participation with the Black Stars in international friendly matches against Mexico and the USA, scheduled for October 15 and October 18 in the United States of America.



During the interview, the Spain-born player delved into various topics, including his firm stance against racism in football and his support for Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior's anti-racism efforts.

Having committed to representing Ghana in international football last year, Williams also played a significant role in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.



Reflecting on his viral initiation dance, Williams expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "From time to time, I show off my hidden dance moves and I love it. They said, he is one of us. He has come through the front door."



Despite a commendable performance with four goals and two assists in nine games this season, Williams is yet to find the net for the Black Stars in nine appearances.