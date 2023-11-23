I'm a Chelsea fan but I'll love to watch Maguire at Old Trafford - Isaac Adongo

MP for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, has accepted the invitation from Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, to watch him play at Old Trafford in England.

Harry Maguire extended an invite after the Ghanaian MP made an apology to the Red Devils player for comparing him to Ghana’s vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Harry Maguire wrote on X, “MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon.”



Speaking after Harry Maguire responded to his apology, Issac Adongo noted that he would be happy to see Maguire play at the Old Trafford live when he gets the opportunity.



He also clarified that he is a Chelsea fan but wouldn’t mind going to the Theater of Dreams to watch Manchester United in action.



“Without an invitation from Harry Maguire, being present at the Theater of Dreams being present to watch a match between Manchester United and any football club for any football fan is a great pleasure,” Adongo said on JoyNews.

He added, “So of course at some point in his career when I have the opportunity to watch him play live, I will do that. Excuse me to say I am a true blue even though we are in such a difficult time. I love good football irrespective of who is playing.”



“My club, Tod Bohley thinks he can buy anyone in the world and win the trophy. So yes I am a Chelsea fan. But of course we are the most successful club in the last decade and everyone knows that,” the MP concluded.



During the 2024 budget debate on Tuesday, November 21, Isaac Adongo expressed regret for the comparison, noting that Maguire has turned the corner and become a transformational footballer, while Bawumia is now "roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand.



Adongo's original comparison in 2022 involved criticizing Dr. Bawumia's performance as the Head of the Economic Management Team, likening him to Maguire, who was perceived as a threat to his own team's defence, as he became notorious for scoring own goals. Adongo argued that Bawumia had become a risk to the economy, destroying its fundamentals.



