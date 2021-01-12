I’m a Hearts fan but wouldn’t mind joining Kotoko – Gladson Awako

Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako

To put it in a proper context, he is a boyhood Hearts of Oak fan who currently plays for city rivals Accra Great Olympics and opened to joining sworn rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Such is the complex issue or ‘entanglement’ Gladson Awako finds himself in.



Awako is arguably the best midfielder in the Ghana Premier League currently and a case could be made for him as the overall best player in the 18-team league.



Accra Great Olympics are performing beyond expectations this season and the Under-20 World Cup winner has been at the centre of any good move the club has made in the ongoing league.



His outstanding form is a reason he is up for the GPL’s best player in the month of December, having won four Man of the Match awards in that period.



On Sunday, against Ashgold he scored a belter that reaffirmed his status as the best in the league.



With his back facing the Ashgold goalpost, Awako received the ball few metres away from the penalty area. He then drove a powerful drive with his turn that was beyond the reach of the Ashgold goalie.

Olympics will end up on the losing side but Awako’s display did not go unnoticed as fans began clamouring for him to be given a chance in the Black Stars.



On Monday, January 12, 2021, he was interviewed on Asempa FM and there he confessed his love for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Awako is not unaware of the possible fury his confession could ignite in the Olympics camp but he believes he was being honest.



He revealed that since his childhood days, he has been a supporter of the Rainbow club and wished to play for them.



He will, however, not rule out a move to Kotoko who according to rumours are interested in his service.



“I have always been a Hearts fan. Even when we were in the academy at Goldfields I supported Hearts. Playing for Kotoko won't be an issue. Emmanuel Osei Kufuor was a Kotoko fan but always excelled against them so I wouldn’t mind playing for them. If an offer comes and it is good for Olympics and myself, why not?”, he said.