I’m a Phobian by ‘heart’, a Porcupine Warrior by ‘blood’ – Yaw Preko discloses

Yaw Preko

Former Ghanaian International, Yaw Preko has revealed that, despite playing for Hearts of Oak, he identifies himself as a fan of arch-rivals Asante Kotoko by “blood” but has Hearts of Oak at “heart”.

Preko joined Hearts of Oak from then Powerlines FC in one of the most controversial transfers at age 16, where he played for the Phobians from 1991-1992, scoring nine goals in 31 games before leaving the shores of Ghana for Anderlecht in Belgium.



According to the former 1993 FIFA U-17 winner, he said the love for Asante Kotoko runs in the family where every member supports Kotoko. “Everyone in my family supports Asante Kotoko, I grew up in an Asante Kotoko household. Formerly when Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko, I starve myself because the feeling was hurtful”, he told E.TV Ghana Sports



He had a sterling career in Europe where he first joined Belgian giants, Anderlecht in 1992, left in 1995 to play in Turkey from 1997 to 2004.

Preko landed his first coaching job as an assistant coach of Ghana’s U20 team between 2012 and 2013 after he bid farewell to his active playing football career in 2008.



His last coaching role was with Accra Great Olympics in February 2023, having also managed Inter Allies, Medeama, Hearts of Oak and Ifeanyi Ubah F.C



