Sports News

I’m a big player and should not be sent on loan - Empem Dacosta

Asante Kotoko defender, Empem Dacosta

Asante Kotoko defender, Empem Dacosta is unhappy with the idea of going on loan as it has become clear that he is no longer part of coach Maxwell Konadu's plan.

The former Karela United player who joined the Porcupine Warriors as the next defensive superstar has been told to look elsewhere after failing to command a place in the team's starting eleven.



The player's agent, Mr. Kweku Blessing confirmed this news in an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi FM.



“The coach has disclosed to us that he doesn’t need Empem Dacosta at Kotoko. We have accepted his decision.”



Dacosta, on the other hand, has said that he prefers leaving the Porcupine Warriors than being sent on lone because he sees himself as a big player in the Ghana Premier League

“I prefer leaving than to proceed on loan looking at my pedigree. I’m not against a player going on a loan but looking at my pedigree I will rather not."



"I was the captain of Karela FC from Division One and led them to the Premier League, and I’ve played in the Ghana Premier League for about four years,” Dacosta told Kumasi based Otec FM.



“What type of experience do you expect from me again?” He quizzed.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.