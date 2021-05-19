I'm a generational goalkeeper - Richard Kingson recounts moments with Black Stars

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson

• Richard Kingson has reminisced his days as a goalkeeper of the national team, Black Stars

• He is the only goalkeeper born in Ghana to have featured in the English Premier League



• The former Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper has said he is proud to have played in a three-generational Black Stars team



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, has said that he is satisfied with his illustrious career with the Ghana national team.



Richard Kingson, who made his Black Stars debut in 1996, made 90 appearances and scored a goal before hanging his national team boots in 2012.

The former Blackpool shot-stopper who has labeled himself as a generational goalkeeper has expressed his profound gratitude to Ghanaians and the past Black Stars coaches for giving him the opportunity to serve his country.



To him, playing with the likes of Abedi Ayew Pele, Stephen Appiah, Andre Dede Ayew and others makes him a generational shot-stopper for Ghana.



“You know I’m a generational Goalkeeper because I played with Abedi Pele and also with his son Andre Ayew, I played with Abedi, Akonnor, Appiah, John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, and Dede; I'm the longest-serving general captain of the national team”.



“I did all I could so we can win the cup, but unfortunately we could not. I feel disappointed the team didn’t win the AFCON title,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.