I'm a man of my own - CK Akonnor on Black Stars call-ups

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has denied reports that his call-ups are being influenced by the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association, GFA.

There have been claims in the media that the coach is often forced to pick some players for Black Stars assignment as the media finds certain names in the various call-ups to be strange.



These claims in the media went high when the coach invited Kwame Poku, who plays for English League Two side Colchester United for the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Responding to these claims after announcing his squad for the upcoming Morocco and Ivory Coast friendlies on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, CK stated that nobody has been forcing any player on him.

He added that he only consults other stakeholders before announcing the squad to the general public.



"I'm the coach and I'm the one in charge of the call-up but I do consult with other stakeholders like my assistant, but I take the final decision," he told the press.



