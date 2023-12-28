I'm a massive fan of Mohammed Kudus, amazing player – Shaun Wright-Phillips

Former Chelsea and Manchester City winger, Shaun Wright-Philips

Former Chelsea and Manchester City winger, Shaun Wright-Philips has praised Mohammed Kudus, describing him as an amazing player.

The Ghana international after a slow start has become a key player for West Ham United in Europe and in the Premier League.



The 23-year-old has so far scored 10 goals in competitions for the Hammers and was on the scoresheet in their 2-0 win against Manchester United over the weekend.



Reflecting on the performance of the former Ajax attacker, Wright-Philips expressed his admiration for Kudus saying he is a fan of the former FC Nordsjaelland.

"I am a massive fan of Mohammed Kudus. The way he plays and controls the ball is just admirable," he said on Premier League Productions.



"With the goal he scored against Manchester United, Andre Onana cannot do anything about it. Kudus is just an amazing player,” he said.



Kudus will hope to continue his fine performance intact as he hopes to secure another win when West Ham United travel to the Emirates to play second-placed Arsenal later tonight.