I’m aware of the huge expectations ahead at Medeama - Michael Enu

Medeama confirmed Enu's signing on Monday

Medeama’s new acquisition Michael Enu has disclosed that he is aware of the expectations at the club and is looking forward to contributing to the club’s success.

The Ghana champions confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old on Monday on a three-year deal.



The former AshantiGold man made 29 appearances for Bibiani GoldStars last season, scoring three goals and bagging two Man of the Match Awards.



“This is a fantastic move for me and I can’t wait to get started in Tarkwa,” he told medeamasc.org

“I worked under assistant coach Nana Amankwah during my stint at Bibiani Gold Stars and so integrating into the team will be much easier.



“I am aware of the huge pedigree of this great club and the expectations ahead. Medeama is the best footballing side in Ghana at the moment and I’m eager to add to their rising stock.



“To be part of this great club is great for me and my career.”