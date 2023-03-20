I'm coming home - Mohammed Salisu tells Kumasi people ahead of Angola game

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu has pleaded with the people of Kumasi to come in their numbers to support the Black Stars against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON).

The Black Stars on Thursday, March 23, will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their matchday 3 game in the ongoing 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Having made his Black Stars debut in September 2022 against Brazil in France, Mohammed Salisu who grew up in Kumasi is yet to play in Ghana with the national team and he is hoping to make a good account of himself.



The 23-year-old defender will be traveling to Kumasi with the Black Stars and has called on his people to come and give him the necessary home support needed for victory.



"Hello Kumasi, this is Mohammed Salisu from Black Stars. I'm coming home to the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23."

"This will be my first time playing before you so come and support us to victory," Mohammed Salisu told the GFA media team as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



The Black Stars after hosting Angola on March 23 in Kumasi will travel to Harrare for the return leg encounter of the AFCON qualifiers on March 27, 2023.







