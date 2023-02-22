I’m currently jobless so I need more financial help – Sellas Tetteh appeals

Sellas Tetteh

Ghanaian coach, Sellas Tetteh has appealed for more financial support in order to be able to take care of himself.

The former Ghana U20 coach has not been well since last year and has been frequenting health facilities for medical care.



On Monday, a delegation from the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited Coach Sellas Tetteh at his residence and donated a sum of GHS50,000 to him on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie on Monday 20th February, 2023 led a delegation of officials from the Ministry to pay a visit to the ailing former coach of the Black Satellites, Mr Sellas Tetteh at his residence in Accra.



“The Deputy Minister expressed his excitement for seeing the coach healthy and hearty after receiving reports of his ill health.

“He noted that the purpose of the visit was to ascertain the health condition of the coach and also to make a cash donation of Fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc50,000) on behalf of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to meet the medical expenses of the coach,” part of a statement from the Sports Ministry after the visit said on Monday.



Speaking to Hot FM today, Coach Sellas Tetteh says he is grateful for the support from the President.



However, in his current condition where he is unable to work, the coach is appealing for more work.



"I am very happy and grateful for the gift the MOYS gave me yesterday and this will really help me since I am jobless currently, I pray for more of these helps that will keep me going,” Sellas Tetteh said.