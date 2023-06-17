0
'I'm delighted to sign for Middlesbrough ' - Ghana forward Daniel Nkrumah

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Young Ghanaian forward, Daniel Nkrumah, said he is delighted to sign for English Championship side Middlesbrough FC.

The 19-year-old also added that it is time to work hard in reaction on Instagram after the move was announced.

"Delighted to announce I have signed for Middlesbrough. I want to thank God because this is a product of His mercy. Excited to take this new step in my career. Time to work!" he wrote.

The promising London born is joining Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee on 1 July, signing a two-year contract with an option of a further year.

Nkrumah came through the ranks at Leyton Orient, where he made his professional debut in the Papa Johns Trophy in September 2021.

That was the first of seven senior appearances for Orient, including three in League Two towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season saw further first-team opportunities in two loan spells across the capital with Vanarama National League South side Welling United, where Daniel scored two goals in ten appearances.

