I’m delighted we have signed Ibrahim Mustapha – LASK Linz manager

Coach Didi Kühbauer with Ibrahim Mustapha

The head coach of LASK Linz, Didi Kühbauer is buzzing after the club secured the signing of Ghanaian international Ibrahim Mustapha.

The Austrian Bundesliga outfit on Tuesday, February 7, announced the acquisition of the talented youngster from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.



“Offensive talent Ibrahim Mustapha strengthens the LASK attack, he comes to Linz from the top Serbian club Red Star Belgrade. The 22-year-old Ghanaian can also play on the wings in addition to the centre-forward position and has signed with the Linz athletes until 2026,” an official club statement from the Austrian club said.



Speaking on the latest arrival, Coach Didi Kühbauer says he is happy knowing that the forward brings a lot to the table.

“Ibrahim is a very active player who works well against the ball. He brings a lot of good skills to our offensive game. I'm very happy that the signing worked out in the home stretch of the transfer window,” the LASK Linz coach said.



Before joining LASK Linz, Ibrahim Mustapha had gained a lot of experience playing in Serbia.



At Red Star Belgrade, the youngster had the chance to play in the Uefa Champions League qualification stage as well as the Europa League group stage.