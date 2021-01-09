I'm disappointed Ghana doesn’t have a befitting training camp - Jonathan Mensah

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah has stated that it is very disappointing a nation like Ghana doesn’t have a befitting camp for its national teams.

According to the skipper of United State of America’s outfit-Columbus Crew, it doesn’t augur well that for the West African country who claim to be a “footballing nation”, can’t boost of a common training camp for its national teams.



The Ex U-20 world cup winner, speaking to Saddick Adams (Sports Obama) on Accra base Angel FM, expressed his worry and dismay at the growing canker eating up the development of football in the country.



“It is very disappointing that a nation like Ghana does not have a befitting training camp or facilities for the national teams while the country spends money to rent hotels all the time” he stressed.

Jonathan Mensah further fumed adding that; “Honestly speaking, we can do it but I really don’t know why Ghana doesn’t have that. The current GFA Centre in Prampram is not fit for purpose”.



Meanwhile, a GFA insider has revealed to Angel Sports that at least since 2005, the GFA and Government have spent over $8.5million on hotels for the Black Stars and it’s expatriate coaches alone. Says Avram Grant’s accommodation alone cost over $620,000.