I’m disappointed in CK Akonnor – Yussif Chibsah reacts to Patrick Greveraars' appointment

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Yusif Chibsah

Ex-Ghana midfielder, Yussif Chibsah has said that he is disappointed in Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor for recommending an expatriate to be appointed as his deputy at the expense of a local coach.

This follows a revelation by Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Dr. Randy Abbey that Dutch tactician Patrick Greveraars was settled on as the second deputy coach for the Black Stars following a recommendation by the Ghana coach himself.



Speaking to Class 91.3FM on the appointment, Yussif Chibsah said he is disappointed because he feels there are equally good local coaches that would do the job should they have been selected.



“For me personally I have been a bit disappointed because we have been fighting for local coaches all these while and we all stood by him [CK Akonnor] when he was given the nod. We were all happy when he brought on David Duncan. So at least we expect that there are a lot of local coaches here which I believe they will be capable of occupying the second assistant coach position,” Chibsah shared.

The former Asante Kotoko strongly believes that in the midst of calls for local coaches to be given a chance to showcase what they can offer the various national teams, there was no need to recommend a foreign tactician.



“We are advocating for demystification. We are advocating for our own local coaches to be given the opportunity so if there is an opportunity then why do you go for a foreign coach?” Chibsah quizzed.