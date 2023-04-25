0
I’m doing my coaching badges because being around players makes me happy – Michael Essien

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Michael Essien has opened up on why he is training to become a football coach.

According to him, he hates office work and prefers to be on the field where he can be around players to help them become better.

Speaking to DW, the former Chelsea man said he is doing his coaching badges because helping players makes him happy.

“I'm doing my badges because I love being around the players on the pitch, and I stay very close to them, talking to them, giving them advice and stuff like that. It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people,” Michael Essien disclosed.

Meanwhile, the celebrated Ghanaian footballer has indicated that getting into coaching is not as easy as people think.

He has stressed that he is focused on becoming a top coach but will not rush the process.

"People think that because you've been a professional player at the highest levels, it is easy to get into coaching, but it's totally different. That's why I have managed to take my time and take it day by day," he said.

