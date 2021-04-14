I’m eager to return to the ring – Richard Commey

Former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion Richard Commey has disclosed that his management team is working on getting him a fight in the coming months.

Commey told Graphic Sports that returning to the ring is his priority and that he currently working towards achieving that.



“I can’t wait to make a return. My managers are working on a date and an opponent as soon as possible.



The most important thing is to be focused on the next fight. I have been engaging in individual training here in Ghana to keep in shape until I return to my base in the US,” Commey revealed.



Commey further declared his readiness to take on any boxer in his weight division. He is confident that when given the chance against one of the three titleholders in the lightweight division, he will hold his own and win Ghana a world title.



He is confident that a bout could be staged in the United States of America as early as June this year.

“I want to be a two-time world champion, so the focus is to continue working hard to attain that dream,” said Commey, who is back on vacation in Ghana.



“It is always a target to fight the big names in the division and that cannot exclude the champions of the various titles. I’m ready to face any of them and I can’t wait for them to accept my challenge,” he stated.



The lightweight division currently has three titlists, namely: Teofimo Lopez (WBA Super, IBF and WBO), Devin Haney (WBC Regular) and Gervonta Davis (WBA Regular), and Commey is willing to face any of them.



Commey’s last bout was a knockout victory over Jackson Marinez at Las Vegas in February last year.