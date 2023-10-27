I’m ever ready for Black Stars call up – Dreams FC attacker John Antwi

John Antwi has made just two appearances for the Black Stars

Dreams FC attacker John Antwi says he is ever-ready to honour invitation to the Black Stars.

The former Al Ahly and Pyramids star has become an instant hit for Dreams FC since making a return to the Ghana Premier League in the last transfer window.



He played a huge role to help the Still Believe lads secure historic qualification to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup season.



Antwi last earned call up to the national team in 2017 and 2020 for World Cup and AFCON qualifiers due to his exploits at the time.

Since making his debut, the experienced attacker has made just two appearances for the Black Stars.



However, the 31-year-old has disclosed he is ever ready to represent the country again.



“I will leave that to the technical team. They are monitoring every player around the world and if they deem it fit that I am qualified and fit to join the team and they give me a call-up, why not. I am ever ready to join the team.” he said.