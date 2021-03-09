I'm ever ready to play for the Black Stars - Afriyie Barnie

Black Satellites captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnie is eyeing a call-up to the Black Stars under current coach Charles Akonnor.

The Accra Hearts of Oak striker led the Ghana U-20 team to victory in the just-ended U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



Barnie scored the two goals on Saturday, March 6, 2021, to give the Satellites a sweet victory over Uganda to complete the 64th Independence Anniversary of Ghana.



Speaking to the media upon their return from Mauritania, Afriyie Barnie hinted that he and his teammates are eyeing a call up to the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe.

"We are all looking forward to getting a Black Stars call-up and get contracts to Europe and other parts of the world to go and prove our worth there."



"We are hoping that the almighty God will help us achieve our aim and I'm ever ready to be called into the senior national team and when I get the opportunity, I will prove to them that I can also play," he added.



