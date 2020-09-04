Sports News

I'm ever ready to serve Kotoko again - Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars FC head coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has insisted that he is ever ready to return to work for Asante Kotoko SC.

The renowned youth trainer worked for the Kumasi-based club between 2009 to 2012 when he made a name for himself.



Though he later left, he returned in 2018 to take up the head coach job again but it was only for a very short spell.



Now with Dormaa-based Aduana Stars, Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin who said that he enjoyed working for the Porcupine Warriors have revealed that he is open to returning to the club.

“I am ready to serve Asante Kotoko SC again. Not only Kotoko but any other club. I have enjoyed every club I have coached. I have never regretted coaching any team in Ghana”, the coach said in an interview with Pure FM.



He added, "I enjoyed coaching when Coach Middendorp took me to Herbert Mensah to help developing players for Asante Kotoko".

