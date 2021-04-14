I’m excited to see fans compare me to Fabio Gama and Gladson Awako - Mohammed Ayabah

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Ayabah

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Ayabah is delighted to be compared with some top talents in the country.

Mohammed Ayabah who plays for the Division Two side IBT FC has been compared to Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama and Great Olympics star Gladson Awako for his style and quality.



The talented midfielder says he is happy to have been compared with such top talents in the Ghanaian top-flight.



“Whenever I play for my team in a match fans come tell me I have got quality and can perform at the top level. Some have also compared me to the likes of Fabio Gama, Gladson Awako, and more”, he told Omy TV.

Ayabah’s intelligence of reading the game so well is such that he can dictate the pace of the game and make others around him look good.



Iddrisu Baba Tekper football club known as IBT FC is a fast-rising division two side that is looking to challenge for the top spot of the division two league campaign. IBT FC has its aim of grooming and selling players to any local team or abroad.