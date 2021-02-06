I'm focused on Great Olympics - Gladson Awako speaks amid transfer rumours

Gladson Awako, the skipper for Accra Great Olympics says his main preoccupation currently is helping the team achieve their target for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Awako has been a sensation for Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League winning four Man of the Match awards in eleven games.



The Under-20 World Cup winner has also bagged six goals and three assists for the Dade Boys.



His form for Olympics has led to rumours about him being priced away from the club.



He has been linked with a host of clubs in the Ghana Premier League and abroad.



Awako in his appearance on Sports Check expressed delight with the links which he reckons are a recognition of his impressive performance for Olympics.

He is, however, not in a haste to leave the club and is committed to helping Olympics finish the season strongly.



Awako also revealed the role Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah played in his move to Olympics.



“When I came in, I stayed in the house for almost a year before joining Great Olympics. The likes of Godwin Attram, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah, I have been training with them a lot and they suggested the idea of joining Olympics after failing to seal a deal abroad.



I still have a contract with Olympics till the rest of the season so if a club asks for my service I think the right people to talk to is Accra Great Olympics. My concentration now is Accra Great Olympics,” he said.



