I’m focused on my club career now – Mohammed Salisu on Black Stars call-up

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu says playing for the Black Stars is not a priority at this point in his career.

The 22-year-old says that he relishes the opportunity of playing for Ghana but would want to do so at a time that is convenient for him and his career.



He told MozzartSports Kenya that his immediate focus is to establish himself as a key member of the Southampton squad.



“I’ll be so proud to play for my country, to play with Ghana, the national team,” the defender said.



“But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana.”



Last year, Black Stars coach CK Akonnor revealed that the FA had been unsuccessful in their attempt to have the centre back feature in a Black Stars game.



That was before the centre back had turned down a Black Stars invitation in 2019 citing injury as the cause.

The family of the player was forced to issue a press release over his supposed refusal to play for the Black Stars after some reports accused him of picking club career over the national team.



“The family of Abdul Karim Salisu Mohammed wish to correct and clarify news gaining momentum in some media circles which seems to suggest that our son has rejected the opportunity to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars.



"We further wish to state unequivocally that our son is a proud Ghanaian and very ready to represent Ghana at every level and time. He is so much enthused to be associated with the Black Stars since it has been his dream to play for Ghana at the highest level.



"However, we have received media reports on the contrary and it is really disturbing that journalists failed to ascertain the truth of his absence from national duties.



The defender signed for the English side from Real Valladolid last summer, for a fee of €10.9m.