I'm gay - Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas confirms

Iker Casillas Wi Iker Casillas won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2010 FIFA World Cup winner, Iker Casillas Fernández, has spoken about his sexual preference as he confirms in a social media post cited by GhanaWeb that he is gay.

The Real Madrid and Spanish football legend, who is often regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of all time, took to his verified Twitter page to break this news on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

"I hope you respect me: I'm gay. #felizdomingo," Iker Casillas tweeted as he called on his followers to respect him regardless of his sexual preferences.

Carlos Puyol, a former teammate of Iker Casillas in the Spanish national team reacted to the tweet as he showed his support.

"It's time to tell our story, Iker," Puyol reacted with love and a kissing emoji.

Iker Casillas Fernández now becomes the first former footballer to have come out as gay.



