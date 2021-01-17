I'm getting used to it — Mohammed Salisu opens up on adaptation in England

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu (L)

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu, says the weather in England is different from that of Spain but he’s getting used to it gradually.

The 21-year-old was born in Ghana but started his professional career in Spain at La Liga side, Real Valladolid.



He joined Southampton for a fee of £10.9m in the summer; when the weather was much like that of Spain but it’s winter now in England.



Salisu has not yet debuted for the Saints because of injury problems when he arrived in August.



When asked about how he is settling in at Southampton, Salisu told Utilia Football: “Yeah, I am getting used to it.



“It is such different weather to where I played before. It is a little bit difficult but I am getting used to it.

“It is crazy, you know? It is very difficult here. Where I play in Spain it is not like this. I find it difficult but I hope I will get used to it soon.”



Salisu was only able to join the Saints’ pre-season training at Staplewood a month later since the transfer in the week of the start of the Premier League.



He made Ralph Husenhuttl’s matchday squad three months later for the first time when they played Brighton & Hove Albion on December 7.



The left-sided center-back went on to make the bench on five more occasions.



In the New Year, however, has been missing entirely from the matchday squad because of an injury and was not in the squad that lost to Leicester City yesterday at the King Power Stadium.