1
Menu
Sports

I'm glad to have invested in African football - Lothar Matthäus

Lothar 2023 Lothar Matthäus

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Co-owner of Accra Lions Football Club, Lothar Matthäus, has said his time and energy for football drew his interest to invest in Africa, knowing the numerous talents on the continent.

According to the former German international, he told graphiconline.com that it was in his interest to give back to football considering the honor the sport brought to his life.

A week ago, Matthäus was unveiled as a shareholder of Accra Lions, alongside Oliver König, a former German player agent, and former Ghanaian international, Frank Acheampong.

He reiterated his keen interest to develop talents in West Africa and open up a route to Europe for young players.

“I like to invest all my time and energy into football because I know where I come from in Germany. This is one of the dreams that I’ve always kept and I’m glad that it has been achieved. I decided to invest my time into football, my passion and looking at how fast the club is rising, I am glad to invest into it,” he said.

Matthäus is a revered figure in world football, enjoyed a storied career that saw him lift numerous trophies and accolades playing for clubs in Germany, Italy and the United States.

As the recipient of the prestigious World Player of the Year award in 1991, his inclusion in the ownership group signifies a major milestone for Accra Lions and highlights the growing interest and investment in African football.

LSN/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Related Articles: