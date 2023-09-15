I’m going back to UK to watch Kudus in action against Man City - West Ham fan

West Ham fan, Ian Nash

Ian Nash, the dedicated West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch Mohammed Kudus play for the Black Stars, has returned to the United Kingdom to watch the Ghanaian in action against Manchester City.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to be in action for West Ham against Manchester City in the Premier League after the international break.



Ahead of the match, Ian who revealed his intentions in an interview with GhanaWeb said he intends to watch the 22-year-old in action for the Hammers against Man City.



"On Saturday I am going to West Ham to watch the Manchester City game," he told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Ian also noted that he anticipates a warm welcome from fellow fans on his return.



"I was even seeing messages from other West Ham fans saying we know this guy, we know where he seats at the Stadium. I guess that people will give me a warm welcome," he stated.

According to him, he would love Mohammed Kudus to showcase his trademark celebration.



"I will encourage him that on Saturday when he scores, he celebrates like the hammers do," Ian said.



Ian Nash's commitment to Kudus got the world's attention when he travelled from the UK to Ghana to watch the country's game against the Central African Republic in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



He was later able to meet the player and was gifted a matchday shirt by Mohammed Kudus.



