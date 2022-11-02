I’m going to live with my penalty miss against Uruguay for the rest of my life - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he still gets flashbacks from his penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

According to the former Black Stars captain, he is going to live with the infamous penalty miss for the rest of his life.



“I had to cry because I felt like I came from hero to zero. I let the whole continent, my country down. Anytime I’m in a room it just pops up in my mind. I’m going to live it with for the rest of my life,” Asamoah Gyan told FIFA during a sit-down interview.



Opening up on the penalty miss, the former Sunderland FC striker says he applied the wrong technique.



“I was one of the top 3 best players In the world at that time. I was on top of the world, I was confident. A day before the Uruguay game I shot 20 penalties against our goalkeeper at training, I scored all 20. I was going to my left side of the goalkeeper.



“I saw him going to the left. And then I saw him going to my right where I was shooting the bad. He feinted me and then went to where the ball was going. I didn’t know how the ball went up. Technically there was something wrong. I didn’t have the right technique,” Asamoah Gyan explained.

Although Gyan is not actively playing football, he dreams of one last dance with the Ghana national team.



