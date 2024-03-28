I’m grateful and honoured – Abu Francis after Ghana debut

Cercle Brugge midfielder, Abu Francis

Cercle Brugge midfielder, Abu Francis has expressed excitement about making his senior Ghana debut in the March international break.

He earned his first Ghana call-up for the two friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda played in Morocco.



The 22-year-old Right to Dream Academy graduate was handed his Black Stars debut as a starter in the Uganda game.



He showed signs of what he has in store in the clash against the Cranes where he lasted 64 minutes before he was replaced by Alidu Seidu.



After the game, Abu Francis took to his Instagram page to express how grateful he was to make his Ghana debut.

“Dreams do come true! I’m very grateful and honoured to represent my motherland. Alhamdulilah,” he wrote.



Abu Francis has been unlucky this season after suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out for almost six months, returning to feature in Cercle Brugge’s last four games.



Overall this season, he has made eight appearances in the Belgium Pro League.