I’m grateful to Ghanaians for the love they’ve shown to me – Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has disclosed that he has felt so much love from Ghanaians since making his Ghana debut.

According to him, he will forever be grateful to Ghanaians for making him feel love and giving him support.



“It’s always been my dream to play for Ghana and become a national player. But since I’ve achieved this dream, I feel it was even more than I expected because this kind of love from my people and country I never felt that kind of love before.



“I’m so grateful to experience this in my life and it’s an honour to represent Ghana wherever I go. I’m looking forward to achieving as much as possible with Ghana and my country,” Daniel-Kofi Kyereh said in an interview Pulse.com.gh.

The talented midfielder continued, “And also I appreciate the support of every single Ghanaian. I see all the support on social media and the love I get when I’m there in Ghana and even when I’m not there, I’m grateful and I love you all.”



After the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has returned to Germany where he is back at SC Freiburg for the remainder of the Bundesliga season.