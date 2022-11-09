'I’m happy Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey have joined the Black Stars' – CK Akonnor

Black Stars duo, Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey

Former Ghana coach, Charles Akonnor is happy about the inclusion of Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Akonnor, who was Black Stars coach for a year and nine months in an interview with GHOne TV disclosed that he tried to convince the duo to switch allegiance but was not successful.



With the pair switching nationality in June to join the Black Stars, the former Ghana trainer expressed his excitement and is of the opinion they can help the team to perform well at the Mundial.



“When I was in charge of the Black Stars, we were still trying to “land” Tariq Lamptey, Iñaki Williams so I’m happy now that eventually, they agreed to play for Ghana."



“I think that with the likes of Iñaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, Tariq Lamptey, Jordan, and Andre Ayew, Ghana stands a better chance of performing well."



The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, Where France emerged as the winner.

Ghana has been housed in Group H at the Mundial against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



