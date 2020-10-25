I’m happy to join this great club – Fabio Gama on joining Kotoko

Asante Kotoko new recruit, Brazilian Fabio Gama dos Santos, says he is extremely happy to join a club with the history and stature of the Porcupine Warriors, adding that he is confident that the team will have an amazing and successful season this term.

The Brazilian joined the Porcupine Warriors last week and is expected to bring his experience to bear when Kotoko make an onslaught in the CAF Champions League this season.



Fabio Gama joined Kotoko as a free agent, after his contract with Swedish side, Jönköping, expired in June 2019.



In a message to fans of the club, posted by Kotoko’s official Twitter handle, Fabio Gama opened up about his delight at joining the Porcupine family.



”I’m very happy and excited to join this great club,” he said.

”I can assure the fans that, together with hard work and dedication, we will achieve a great season of success,” he added.



Fabio Gama has signed a two year deal with Kotoko and becomes the club’s 9th signing of the transfer window.





