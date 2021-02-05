I’m happy with how my boys have picked up - Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford

Legon Cities FC head coach, Bashir Hayford says he is delighted with how his team has improved in recent matches in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The Royals struggled at the start of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign but now looks to have turned things around.



After back-to-back wins and a draw against Karela United yesterday, Legon Cities are now out of the relegation zone.



Reflecting on the last few matches, coach Bashir Hayford said he is excited with how his players have picked up after putting in a lot of work in training.

“I am very happy with how the boys are gradually picking up. We have done a lot of work and that's showing,” the gaffer said after the Karela United draw.



Coach Bashir Hayford continued, “I am very confident that before the first round ends and we start the second round, you'll see a change in this team.”



Legon Cities will next play giants Accra Hearts of Oak.