I’m here to stay – Jonathan Sowah eager to cement his place in Black Stars

Medeama attacker Jonathan Sowah

Medeama attacker Jonathan Sowah has set his sights on becoming a linchpin in the Black Stars.

Sowah’s performance for Medeama has earned him a place in Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against Central Africa Republic.



The enterprising forward is the only local player to have made the Black Stars for the crucial game against CAR next week.



Sowah in an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi vowed to do his best to become a mainstay in the national team.



“I'm very happy for this call up into the Black Stars, many thanks to Coach Didi Dramani who taught me a lot at the Local Black Stars camp”



“It has always been my dream to play for the senior national team”

“I always look up to Asamoah Gyan that I will one day emulate what he did for Ghana. I thank God for granting my wish and all I need to do is to work hard, pray and fight for a chance”



“I am here to stay, even if I have to fight with the last drop of my blood, I will do it”



Sowah joined Medeama in the second half of last season and became an instant hit for the club, bagging 12 goals as the Yellow and Moves secured their first Ghana Premier League title.



He scored the only goal when Medeama defeated Remo Stars from Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium as progressed to the next stage of the CAF Champions League qualifiers after both legs.



Ghana lead Group E of the qualifiers with nine points followed closely by Angola who have a point less than the Black Stars. CAR are third on the log with seven points and are aiming to win at all costs to secure a place in the prestigious competition.