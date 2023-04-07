I’m here to work hard for the Black Stars – Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that his ultimate aim is to work hard and contribute significantly to the success of the team.

Antoine Semenyo came off the bench to score the winner in Ghana’s 1-0 win over Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Sports on the Sports Check program, the Bournemouth striker stated that he wants to help the Black Stars perform at their best in matches.



“I’m here to work hard, I’m here to do well for the team. We need to keep going,” Semenyo said in the interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.



The striker who has struggled to find his goal-scoring form at club level explained that his goal against Angola has boosted his confidence.



“I haven’t really scored much of late, so when you score it gives you that confidence. It boosts my game to another level. Hopefully, I can do that for the next game and when I get back to club level” the striker said.



Antoine Semenyo made his debut for the Black Stars in 2022 and scored his first goal in a friendly match against Switzerland days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His fine form at the English Championship side, Bristol City where he scored 3 goals at the start of 2023 earned him a move to Bournemouth in the Premier League.



