'I'm honoured' - Mohammed Kudus after receiving award from Ghana Armed Forces

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has reacted to the award received from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Last week, the Ajax attacking midfielder received the award on the back of his exploits at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The tri-service branches; Army, Airforce and Navy, presented the award to the promising star.



The Ajax forward starred for the Black Stars in Group H, scoring two goals and registering an assist in three games against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The 21-year-old became the first Ghanaian player to score twice in a FIFA World Cup game after scoring a brace in Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea, a game in which he won the Man of the Match Award.



In a reaction, Mohammed Kudus says he is honoured and thankful for the award.



“I am honoured to receive this honorable merit from the Ghana Armed Forces. I’m thankful as a civilian for the brave & tireless work you do to keep the country safe. I take inspiration from this bravery & strong work ethic to keep working hard to inspire the next generation,” the Black Stars talisman shared on Twitter.