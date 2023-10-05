I’m hundred percent for Kurt Okraku’s policies - Bechem United CEO

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku

Bechem United Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, says he hundred percent supports all the policies of incumbent Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku.

Popularly known as Lord Zico, Osei Bonsu believes that there is no need for him to go against the policies of his boss as others are organising demonstrations against Kurt’s regime.



"I believe that Ghana football is going well based on the policies that we've all helped to execute," stated Osei Bonsu in an interview with Citi Sports.



"That is the more reason why I am telling you that if I say I don't support Kurt (Okraku), I don't have any basis to say that I am seeking re-election. I am 100% for his policies and there is no need for me to reject them."

Osei Bonsu, who is also vying for a second term as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), voiced his endorsement for Okraku, who now faces an uncontested re-election bid following the disqualification of his opponent, George Afriyie.



The upcoming 2023 GFA Elections is scheduled for Thursday, October 5 in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.