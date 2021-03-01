I’m learning - Samuel Nii Noi rules out Hearts of Oak coaching job

Interim Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Nii Noi has distanced himself from the vacant coaching role at the club despite his impressive performance since taking charge of the team.

Following Kosta Papic’s exit, the Phobians appointed the club’s U-15 trainer to lead the team until a substantive coach is appointed.



In the three games played so far, he has managed two victories and a draw but he does not see himself ready for the job.

Asked if his performance is enough justification to land the job, he said, “Let me tell you, I’m learning”