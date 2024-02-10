I’m looking forward to getting started at Galatasaray - Derrick Kohn

Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn

Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn is raring to kick off his journey with Galatasaray following a successful Winter transfer.

The 25-year-old left-back has inked a two-year deal with the Turkish Super League powerhouse, extending until 2026, with an option for an additional year.



Having showcased his prowess at Hannover 96, Köhn notched up an impressive tally of eight goals and 12 assists across 53 matches since his arrival in 2022 from Willem II.



In his remarks on Galatasaray’s official website, Köhn conveyed his excitement about donning the iconic yellow and red jersey.

Emphasizing how big of a club Galatasaray is, Köhn said, “Signing for such a big club is a very big and special thing for me.



“I am looking forward to stepping onto the field, meeting our fans, and giving everything for the club as soon as possible.



“I consulted with my friends, acquaintances, and family about the transfer. Everyone knows how big of a club Galatasaray is. I know it too. Being here is prideful. Wearing this jersey is very valuable to me.”