I’m looking forward to the derby against Eintracht Braunschweig – Hannover's Kingsley Schindler

Ghana international Kingsley Schindler

Hannover 96 new signing, Kingsley Schindler, has said that he is looking forward to playing against Eintracht Braunschweig next season in the Saxonian derby.

The two Lower Saxonian association football clubs have one of the strongest rivalries in the history German football.



Both competing in the German Bundesliga 2 at the moment, they will face off a few times during the 2020/2021 football season.



Speaking to the media team of Hannover 96, new signing Kingsley Schindler said he is eager to get a taste of the derby.

“For me as a Hamburger, actually always playing against the Hamburg teams, i.e. HSV and St. Pauli. But because I'm now with Hanover, I'm looking forward to the derby against Braunschweig”, the 27-year-old midfielder said.



Kingsley Schindler joined Hannover 96 this summer on a season-long loan move from Koln.



He has expressed his readiness to give out his best to help the team.

