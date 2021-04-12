'I'm not IGP to prosecute hooligans' Kurt Okraku charges police to crack down on troublemakers

IGP Mr James Oppong-Boanuh and GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has said he is not the Inspector General of Police to arrest hooligans, urging the security apparatus to do more to crack down on troublemakers.

Despite a raft of anti-hooligan measures, violence in and around Ghanaian football stadiums remains a persistent problem.



Ghanaian second-tier side Wamanafo Royals are facing six charges of misconduct after irate fans clobbered match officials during a league match last month.



Police officials were also attacked during a league match between Techiman City and Tamale City - but no culprit has been apprehended- two weeks after the unfortunate incident.



The Ghana Police Service has come under fire for failing to arrest and prosecute offenders - to leave hooligans at the mercy of supporters.



Kurt Okraku has condemned the spate of hooliganism in the Ghanaian league but has tasked the security to do more to curb the growing menace.



"This is not unacceptable. I have seen referees made horrendous decisions in well-established jurisdictions. People don't share blood, people don't throw stones," he told Joy Sports.

First of all, I am not the IGP (Inspector-General of Police). Sorry, I am not the police commander. One week ago the police were attacked by supporters. Techiman City versus Tamale City. I expect the police service to act."



"It's one of the reasons why I am moving to the Bono Ahafo region. I am going to meet the police High Command."



What is it that their own persons are attacked, we have to see them working and when it is that human beings are attacked, we have to see them working?



"It isn't about the FA not being interested. We are interested. We want people who flag the laws to face the full rigour of the law."



"If club officers misbehave, they will face the football court and that's what we stand for. We will never, never accept hooliganism in our sport because hooliganism belongs to the stoned-aged."