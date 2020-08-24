Sports News

I’m not a football fan - Tony Yeboah reveals

Former Black Stars striker, Anthony Yeboah

Former Black Stars and Leeds United striker Tony Yeboah has said he's not a football fan despite being a hugely successful footballer.

Yeboah is best remembered in Europe for scoring a thunderbolt volley against Liverpool 25-years ago in the English Premier League as Leeds won 1-0 at Elland Road.



He scored a total of 32 goals for Leeds United in 66 appearances and is still revered as a cult hero for the Yorkshire club due to a series of memorable goals he scored.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Anthony Yeboah spoke about his experience in running football and disclosed that he wasn’t passionate about football anymore.



"It was very interesting because before the game there were rumours that Leeds could not score Liverpool so there was tension in the game."

"I was also a Liverpool supporter so I was anxious meeting the top players in Liverpool. I had decided before the game to show my prowess so I thank God for making me score a fantastic goal", he said.



"I’m not a football fan. People don’t understand when I say that but I don’t really like football. Even when I was playing active football, on days that I was not playing I wouldn’t watch the game.



"God gave me the talent and it was my job but I wasn’t passionate about football," he added.

