I'm not disappointed - Alhaji Grusah after King Faisal's defeat to Dreams FC

Mon, 19 Jun 2023

King Faisal bankroller, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has said that he is not disappointed despite losing out on the FA Cup title to Dreams FC.

Dreams FC clinched the title of the 2022/23 FA Cup competition with a resounding 2-0 victory over King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Abdul Aziz Issah gave Dreams FC the lead in the 20th minute with a magnificent individual effort. King Faisal showcased a commendable performance in their bid to make a comeback after halftime.

However, the team fell short in their attempt, lacking the necessary quality to turn the tide in their favour.

In the 70th minute, Sadiq Alhassan scored the second goal for Dreams FC, securing a delightful 2-0 triumph for the Dawu-based side.

Despite King Faisal's loss to Dreams FC in the FA Cup final on Sunday, Alhaji Karim Grusah, the team's owner and financier, maintains a positive outlook.

"I am not disappointed. This is football. The lads have performed admirably. I congratulate the players of Dreams FC and King Faisal," Grusah remarked after the final whistle.

