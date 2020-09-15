Sports News

I’m not eyeing a position on Nana Yaw Amponsah’s management team - Jerome Otchere

Jerome Otchere, the editor of Kotoko Express has squashed media rumours that he is primed for a major role in the yet to be named management team of new Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Nana Yaw Amponsah who was recently appointed to lead Kotoko for the next three years is said to be finalizing a list of persons he believes will help him achieve his targets.



Jerome’s name has come up as one of the persons under consideration for the spokesperson job but in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check programme, he played down the rumours, adding that serving in a management capacity is not something that he has given thoughts to.



“I have been playing a lot of roles for Kotoko in many ways and I think that is more important than seeking to be appointed and put in a position somewhere. I have met Nana Yaw and I made known a few things I think will be helpful and he was accommodating and gave me more (ideas) than I expected”, he said.



Meanwhile, there are media reports that Nana Yaw Amponsah has had a clash with some Board Members who are opposed to the names the young CEO has put forward as part of his management team.

Inside sources say some of the Board Members are pushing to have their allies on the Management team, something Nana Yaw has opposed strongly and which is causing divisions in the top hierarchy of the team.









