'I'm not giving up' - Felix Annan sends message to Kwame Baah ahead of new season

Asante Kotoko duo, Felix Annan and Kwame Baah

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan has vowed to do everything possible to fight for a starting spot after losing his postion as a first-choice goalkeeper to Kwame Baah.

Annan, who was the number choice has struggled for playing time since Match Week five of the truncated league under Maxwell Konadu and has been subsequently relegated to the bench after his wedding early this year.



According to him, until the world is over, he is not giving up ahead of the start of the new season.



"I don’t have any problem with him [Konadu], no issue at all, he has also not told me he has a problem with me," Annan told Tropical Radio.



"I will be happy if he tells me in the face that he has a problem with me, but he hasn’t done that as we speak. So whatever it is [for which he keeps overlooking me], he will be the best person to give answers to."

"People who do their analysis of the situation do it as they see it so he will be the best person to give that explanation."



"He is the coach so anything he should be bold enough to give explanations when he is asked."



"I kept asking myself that why is it that after each game, there is a conversation about me, why is it so?



”That means there is a problem. If there is no problem, there won’t be a conversation. But I, Felix Annan, until the world is over, am not giving up,"Felix Annan concluded.

