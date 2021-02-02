I'm not in a hurry to leave King Faisal – Kwame Peprah

King Faisal forward, Kwame Peprah has said that he is not in a hurry to leave the club despite being linked with a host of top clubs in the Ghana Premier League.
The enterprising forward has been instrumental in the ongoing season for King Faisal despite their poor run of form.
Having bagged 7 goals after 11 matches into the season, he has been linked with a move to both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
But the former Kaaseman United player is not thinking about transfers at the moment.
“I am not in a haste to leave King Faisal now. I want to make a big name with the club at least in the next five years.” He told Sportsworldghana.com.
“I am concentrating on helping the team in the league and I must say I am not thinking about offers,” he added.
