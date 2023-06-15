0
I’m not interested – Kwaku Oteng 'rejects' Asante Kotoko board chair reports

Thu, 15 Jun 2023

The president and founder of the Angel Group of Companies, Kwaku Oteng says he has no interest in being named next Board Chairman for Asante Kotoko.

On Tuesday, June 13, Ghanaweb reported that the business mogul could be named as the replacement for Kwame Kyei as patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu is likely to dissolve the current board of directors of the club and appoint new members.

A picture posted online by Asempa FM captures Kwaku Oteng posing Otumfuo, intensifying rumors that Kwaku Oteng was next in line for the Asante Kotoko top job.

However, Kwame Oteng has come out to clear the air, saying that “I am not interested in being the next Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman”, according to Angelonline.

The Board led by Dr Kwame Kyei are believed to be gearing for their last meeting during which they will firm up their report and submit it to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

Asante Kotoko finished the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League in fourth position with 52 points, missing out on the league title and FA Cup.

