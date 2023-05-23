0
Menu
Sports

I'm not interested in contesting for the GFA presidency – Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey Randy Abbey Randy Abbey Randy AbbeyRandy AbbeyRandy Abbey Randy Abbey

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey, has ruled out plans to contest for president of the Ghana Football Association.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will elect a new leader in 2023 after the mandate of current president, Kurt Okraku ends in October following his four-year stay in office.

According to the astute football figurehead, he has not taken any decision to contest for the seat and that the plan is out of quotation.

“I'm not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat, it is out of the equation,” he disclosed on Asempa FM.

Abbey doubles as the President of Kpando Football Club, owing 70 percent of the shares as the club will compete in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League after winning the Zone 3 Division One League.

He previously served as the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, serving in this position for 8 years

He also serves as the Chairman of the Black Satellites management committee. Following the Black Satellites success in the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, he was retained as the Chairman of the committee for a second term.

LSN/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks