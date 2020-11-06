I'm not listening to Black Stars retirement calls - Gyan

Veteran Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan believes his recent move to Premier League (GPL) side Legon Cities could catapult him back into national team contention.
The 34-year-old sealed a one-year deal to the domestic side on Saturday, bringing an end to a nine-month period without a club and marking his return to the GPL for the first time since 2003.
Currently the most-capped Ghana player and highest scorer of all-time, he has not been recalled to the Black Stars since featuring at the 2009 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
"Somebody might say 'he is about to retire or something', but I am not listening to that and I am just focussing on my playing career and then I will see what happens," he told BBC Sport Africa.
"It [Ghana call-up] depends on how everything goes. I am a new player with Legon Cities and I have to focus on my game.
"Right now I need to get fit and start scoring goals and then we will see where my future lies with the national team. The boys are doing well, it is a new generation right now and I am also focussing on my personal thing and on my playing career.
"I have to do well in the league first, and that is what matters to me. I have to start playing and enjoying my football and it will happen naturally if it is meant to be. Everything depends on me."
Gyan made his Ghana debut in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003. He went on to score at the final tournament in a group fixture against the Czech Republic in Germany, which was the West Africans' first-ever World Cup goal.
At the 2010 World Cup, he played a crucial role in helping the Black Stars reach the quarter-final of the tournament, scoring an extra-time winner in a Round of 16 showdown against the USA.
Four years later in Brazil, a goal against Portugal in Ghana's last group game conferred on him the title of Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup, beating Roger Milla of Cameroon's previous record of five goals.
Also currently Ghana's second all-time top scorer at Afcon, the former Udinese, Sunderland and Rennes forward has amassed a total of 109 appearances and 51 goals for the West Africans.
Legon Cities begin their 2020-21 GPL campaign against Berekum Chelsea on November 14.
