I’m not passionate about football – Tony Yeboah

Yeboah scored a belter against Liverpool in 1995

To be called a legend after spending just two years at club, the player in question must have achieved something remarkable and Ghana’s Tony Yeboah is one of the few players who fall in that class.

Tony spent two years of his glittering career at Leeds United and there he etched his name in the records of the club as one of their legends.



In a total of sixty-six games, Yegoala as he is known scored an impressive 32 goals for the English Premier League.



Tony might have hit the net 32 times for Leeds but his fame is more centred on how he scored some of them.



He was described as not just a goal scorer but a scorer of goals.



Tony combined power and finesse to effective end and quite a number of his 32 goals are reflective of his sheer brilliance in front of goal.

One of such goals was a volley against Liverpool some twenty-five years.



Yeboah fired a thunderbolt volley against Liverpool in the 51st minute of a Premier League fixture in 1995 to score an iconic goal.



Twenty-five years on, Tony Yeboah has relived the experience of scoring a belter against a club he supported as a kid.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Tony relieved that experience.



Interestingly the former Ghana international says despite being a hugely successful footballer, he is not a fan of the game.

Tony thinks God gifted him the talent to play the game but he never developed love for it.



“It was very interesting because before the game there were rumours that Leeds could not score Liverpool so there was tension in the game. I was also a Liverpool supporter so I was anxious meeting the top players in Liverpool. I had decided before the game to show my prowess so I thank God for making me score a fantastic goal”, he said.



“I’m not a football fan. People don’t understand when I say that but I don’t really like football. Even when I was playing active football, on days that I was not playing I wouldn’t watch the game. God gave me the talent and it was my job but I wasn’t passionate about football”.

